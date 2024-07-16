The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the official notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2024 or CHSL 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apssb.nic.in from July 17 to August 7 upto 3.00 PM.

The written exam and PET/ PST will be conducted on October 6 and October 16, respectively. The tentative date for the skill test will be held from October 19 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to CHSL 2024 notification.

Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 150 for APST candidates and Rs 200 for General candidates will be charged as application fee. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempted from paying the fees.

