NIACL Assistant final result out at newindia.co.in; check details here
Candidates can download their results from the official website newindia.co.in.
The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the final results for the post of Assistant 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website newindia.co.in.
The qualified candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the Pre-Employment Medical Examination. The exam is scheduled to be held between July 22 to 26 during 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.
Steps to download Assistant final result 2023
Visit the official website www.newindia.co.in
On the homepage, go to Recruitment—Assistant Recruitment Exercise 2023
Click on the Assistant final result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the Assistant 2023 final result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.