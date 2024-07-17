The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the exam schedule for recruitment to the post of Mining Officers under Advt No 11 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website opsc.gov.in .

According to the notification, the OPSC MO exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 11, 2024 in two sessions — Paper I from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and Paper II from 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Mining Officers vacancies.

“The detailed programme of examination along with the venue of Examination Centres will be notified shortly. The candidates are advised to visit (www.opsc.gov.in) the website of the Commission regularly for further information on examination related Notices,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download OPSC MO exam schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Written Examination Notice for Mining Officer exam 2023-2024 The OPSC MO exam schedule will appear on screen Download a copy of the exam schedule for future reference Take a printout for future use

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and viva voce test. The exam will be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.