The University of Jammu has postponed the application deadline of the State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professor for UT of Jammu & Kashmir (JKSET) & UT of Ladakh (LASET). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jujkset.in till July 20 without late fee. The last date to submit the form with a late fee of Rs 600 is July 25, 2024.

The application correction window will open from July 29 to 31, 2024.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to JKSET/ LASET Information Bulletin 2024.

Application Fee Category Examination fee upto 05.07.2024 Examination fee w.e.f 06.07.2024 to 09.07.2024 (with late fee of Rs. 600/-) Unreserved Category Rs 1200 Rs 1800 RBA/ALC-IB/OBC/ EWS Rs 900 Rs 1500 SC/ST (i & ii)/Transgender/ PwD with 40% disability* Rs 700 Rs 1300

Steps to apply for JKSET/LASET 2024

Visit the official website www.jujkset.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link Pay the and register yourself Once registered, proceed with the application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JKSET 2024.