The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the provisional answer keys for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ssc.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, till July 23 by paying a fee of Rs 100 per suggestions. The exam was conducted from July 1 to 11, 2024.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 18.07.2024 (06.00PM) to 23.07.2024 (06.00PM) on payment of Rs.100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 23.07.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SSC CHSL answer key 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHSL answer key 2024 link Login to the portal and check the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any