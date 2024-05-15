The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the mark sheets for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their marks from the official website ssc.gov.in till May 28 upto 6.00 PM.

“The candidates may check their individual’s marks by using his/her Registration Number and Registered Password and clicking on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard of Commission’s old website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. This facility will be available for a period from 14.05.2024 (6:00 PM) to 28.05.2024 (6:00 PM),” reads the notification.

The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF exam 2023 was conducted on January 8, 2024. A total of 8543 candidates have qualified for the Main exam.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download CAPF, Delhi Police SI mark sheet

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the candidates’ login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the marksheet Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.