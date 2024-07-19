The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group- Specialist Posts/ Services 2023 Prelims exam schedule. As per the notification, the Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 8 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

The Paper will consist of a total of 150 questions. There shall be negative marking @0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from July 25 onwards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.

Steps to download CGLRE Specialist post admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGLRE Specialist Posts/Services-2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference