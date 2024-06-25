The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2023 for Gr-B & Gr-C Specialist Posts/Services under Different Departments/ HoDs of Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can download the provisional answer keys from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 27, 2024. The CGL Prelims 2023 exam was conducted on June 23. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.

Steps to download CGL 2023 answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGLRE 2023 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer keys Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to CGL Prelims 2023 answer key.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.