The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has opened the online application window for the Jharkhand Primary School Trained Assistant Acharya Combined Competitive Examination 2023 or (JPSCTAACCE 2023). Eligible candidates can submit suggestions, if any, at jssc.nic.in till July 23, 2024.

The exams for Classes 1 to 5 were conducted on July 11. The examination for Classes 6 to 8 were conducted from June 23 to July 29, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26001 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to submit suggestions for JPSCTAACCE 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JPSCTAACCE 2023 objection link Key in your login details and submit Raise objections, if any Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to submit suggestions for JPSCTAACCE 2023.