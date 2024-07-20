SBI CBO final result 2024 announced; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website sbi.co.in.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the final results of the Circle Based Officers (CBO) posts. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website sbi.co.in. The interview was conducted in June 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5280 vacancies for Circle Based Officers in the State Bank of India.
Steps to download SBI CBO final result 2023
Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers
Click on the SBI CBO final result 2023 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to SBI CBO final results 2024.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Online Objective type examination, a Screening of documents and a final physical Interview.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.