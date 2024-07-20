Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Constable/ Tradesmen (Tailor and Cobbler) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website itbpolice.nic.in till August 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 23 years as on August 18, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: 10th class pass from a recognised board. Two years work experience in respective trade. One years certificate from Industrial Training Institute/ Vocational Institute with at least one year experience in the trade. Two years diploma from Industrial Training Institute in the trade. More details in the official notification.

Steps to apply for Constable/ Tradesmen posts 2024

Visit the official website itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference