The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) will conclude the online registration process for the IBPS CRP Clerk XIV exam for recruitment of Clerical Cadre posts today, July 21. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ibps.in .

The Pre-Exam Training (PET) will be conducted from August 12 to 17. The Preliminary online examination will be held in August 2024 and the results will be declared in September 2024

Candidates can check the vacancy details, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, age limit, ibps clerk selection process and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Fee For SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates Rs 175 (inclusive of GST) For all other candidates Rs 850 (inclusive of GST) Note: Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/ intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate.

Steps to apply for IBPS Clerk recruitment

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the CRP Clerk XIV application link Register on the ibps portal and proceed Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2024.