The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the admit cards for the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 25 to 27 for a duration of 3 hours. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

“In case any candidate faces any difficulty in download the admit card for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET July, 2024 he/she can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET June 2024 admit card

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSIR UGC NET June 2024 admit card.