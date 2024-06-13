The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the National Common Entrance Test 2024 ( NCET 2024 ). The revised exam scheduled will be published on the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in in due time.

The NCET 2024 exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 12. The admit cards and exam city slips have already been uploaded on the website. This year, 40,233 candidates registered for the NCET 2024.

“Unfortunately, due to technical reasons, the examination, which had commenced at some centres, could not be initiated at all examination centres. As a result, the examination has been postponed. A new date for the NCET 2024 will be announced soon through the official NCET portal,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

About NTA NCET 2024

The NCET 2024 is conducted for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2024-25. It covers a total of 66 subjects comprising of 38 languages, 26 Domain subjects, one General Test, and one Teaching Aptitude Test. Each candidate is required to take a total of 7 subjects, including 2 languages, 3 domain subjects, 1 General Test, and 1 Teaching Aptitude Test.