The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the indicative notification for the Lecturer, Government Polytechnic and Assistant Research Officer, P.W.D. (Group ‘B’) Exam-2024. The Commission will release the detailed notification on July 23, 2024. The last date to apply for the posts at psc.uk.gov.in till August 12, 2024.

The application correction window will open from August 18 to 27, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 526 vacancies, of which 525 posts are for Lecturer and 1 for ARO.

Steps to apply for UKPSC Lecturer/ ARO posts 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Lecturer/ ARO registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference