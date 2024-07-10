UKPSC Upper PCS PET/PST admit card 2024 released; here’s direct link
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit cards for the PET (Physical Eligibility Test/Physical Efficiency Test) of the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (PCS 2024) today, July 10. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
The PET/PST exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 18 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts through the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024.
Steps to download Upper PCS 2024 admit card
Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
Once live, click on the Upper PCS 2024 PET admit card download link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to UKPSC Upper PCS 2024 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.