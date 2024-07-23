The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) has announced that the Jharkhand Primary School Trained Assistant Acharya Combined Competitive Examination 2023 or (JPSCTAACCE 2023) has been postponed. Eligible candidates can read the full notification on the official website jssc.nic.in .

The examination for Classes 6 to 8 scheduled to be conducted on July 25 has now been rescheduled to July 28, 2024. The cause of the reschedule is the Naxal Bandh announced in the state. Candidates will be able to download their revised admit cards on the official websites from July 24. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26001 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JPSCTAACCE 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in Once live, click on the JPSCTAACCE 2023 admit card download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download a copy of your admit card Take a printout for future reference