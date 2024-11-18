Bharatiya Janata Party leader Navneet Rana and her supporters were allegedly attacked by a mob at an election rally in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Saturday, reported PTI.

The attack took place in Khallar village when Rana was campaigning for BJP candidate Ramesh Bundile, who is contesting from Daryapur in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

“Rana arrived with her supporters to attend a public meeting around 10 pm when some persons from the crowd allegedly used objectionable words and made lewd gestures at her,” Amravati (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand was quoted as saying by PTI.

Chairs were also thrown at the BJP leader and her supporters, added Anand.

Following this, her supporters clashed with those who had heckled her.

Subsequently, Rana filed a complaint at a nearby police station.

“We have registered an FIR [first information report] under sections of rioting, attempt to murder and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” said Anand.

“Five people have been named, while 40 were unidentified,” he added. “Three people have been detained.”

The polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will take place in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23, alongside that of the Jharkhand elections.