The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has released the notification for the ANM Training Selection Test (ANMTST). Eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website esb.mp.gov.in from July 24 to August 8, 2024.

The ANMTST 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29 in two sessions — FN from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and AN from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The exam is conducted for admission into MP state Women’s Health Worker Training Centers.

Candidates can check the exam pattern, scheme of exam, exam syllabus and other details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the general category and Rs 200 for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for MP ESB ANMTST

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Once live, click on the application link for MP ESB ANMTST Complete Step 1 registration and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout