The Southern Railway has notified 2,438 apprentice slots for training at various divisions, workshops within its jurisdiction for the year 2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website sr.indianrailways.gov.in till August 12, 2024 (upto 5.00 PM).

The post of Apprentice will be filled in Signal & Telecommunication Workshop in Podanur, Carriage & Wagon Works, Railway Hospital/ Perambur Division, Loco Works, Engineering Division Arakkonam, Electrical Workshop, Chennai Division, Trivandrum Division, Palghat Division, Salem Division, Trichy and Madurai Divisions.

Candidates can check the post wise eligibility, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale, duration of training, trade bifurcation and other details in the official notification linked below:

Steps to apply for Southern Railway recruitment 2024

Visit official website sr.indianrailways.gov.in Go to ‘News & Updates’ – ‘Personnel Branch Information’ – ‘Engagement of Apprentice 2021-22’ Register, select post and fill application form Upload documents, check and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit list prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.