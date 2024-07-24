Jharkhand TET 2024 notification out; register for the exam till August 22
Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website www.jactetportal.com till August 22, 2024.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, has commenced the online registration process for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website www.jactetportal.com till August 22, 2024.
The Jharkhand TET is being conducted for candidates seeking teaching jobs in Jharkhand Government schools. Primary teachers must qualify Paper I to teach Classes 1 to 5 whereas Passing Paper II is necessary for teaching Classes 6 to 8.
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: Minimum age requirement for Paper I is 18 years while the minimum age requirement for Paper II is 21 years. There is no upper age limit requirements for either posts.
Educational qualfiication:
For Paper I - Candidates must have passed the 12th class with at least 50% marks in aggregate OR a 2-year Diploma or 4-year Graduation degree in Elementary Education.
For Paper II -
Candidates must have passed Graduation with a B.Ed degree/2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Bachelor’s degree of Science/Arts and Bachelor’s of Education (Integrated).
Here’s the JTET notification 2024.
Application Fee
|Category
|For Paper I
|For Paper II
|For Both Papers
|UR/EBC/EWS
|Rs 1300
|Rs 1300
|Rs 1500
|SC/ST/PwD
|Rs 700
|Rs 700
|Rs 800
|Primitive Tribe
|Rs 500
|Rs 500
|Rs 600
Steps to register for JTET 2024
- Visit the official website www.jactetportal.com
- On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ link
- Complete the Step 1 registration form and proceed
- Login, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for Jharkhand TET 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.