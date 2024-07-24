The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has announced that the recruitment drive for the post of Assistant Professor in various Departments (Specialty) of State Medical College & Hospitals. (Advt. Nos. 34/2024 to 56/2024) has been postponed. Candidates who applied for the vacancies can check the official notification on the website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

“Departmental letter no. 34/2024 to 56/2024 published on 20.06.2024 for appointment to a total of 1339 vacant posts of Assistant Professor under 23 departments (specialties) in the medical colleges and hospitals of the state under the Health Department, Bihar - 649 (17), dated 22.07.2024 is postponed with immediate effect,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1339 Assistant Professor posts.

Here’s the official notification.

The registration process for the posts concluded on July 23, 2024. Candidates should await further details and check the official website regularly for more updates.