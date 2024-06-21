The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor in various Departments (Specialty) of State Medical College & Hospitals. (Advt. Nos. 34/2024 to 56/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from June 25 to July 26, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1339 Assistant Professor posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for State’s SC/ST/Female/PWD category candidates is Rs 25, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to other category candidates. The applicants will also have to pay a fee of Rs 200 as Biometric Fee.