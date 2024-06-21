BPSC recruitment 2024: Apply for 1339 Assistant Professor posts from June 25
Candidates can apply for the posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in from June 25 to July 26, 2024.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor in various Departments (Specialty) of State Medical College & Hospitals. (Advt. Nos. 34/2024 to 56/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from June 25 to July 26, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1339 Assistant Professor posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The application fee for State’s SC/ST/Female/PWD category candidates is Rs 25, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to other category candidates. The applicants will also have to pay a fee of Rs 200 as Biometric Fee.
