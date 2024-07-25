The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-General, Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR and Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM posts today, July 25. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in till August 16, 2024 (upto 6.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 94 vacancies out of which 66 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-General, 21 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR and 7 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on July 1, 2024. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: The minimum qualification for Grade B-General is a graduate degree with minimum 60% marks while that for DEPR and DSIM is a Master’s Degree. More details in the notification.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 850 for GEN/OBC/EWSs and Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD.

Steps to apply RBI Grade B recruitment 2024

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to Vacancies and click on the link for Grade B Register at the IBPS portal Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference.

Selection process

Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.