The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has opened the online objection window for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (PCS 2024) answer key. Eligible candidates can submit suggestions, if any, at psc.uk.gov.in till July 30, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable.

The exam was conducted on July 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts through the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to submit suggestions against Upper PCS 2024 answer key

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the Upper PCS 2024 objection window link Key in your login details and submit Submit suggestions, if any Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Upper PCS 2024 objection window.