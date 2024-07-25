The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Paediatric Specialists in Government Hospitals. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from August 13 (from 12.00 Noon) to September 12, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up to 159 vacancies to the post of Paediatric Specialists in MP Government Hospitals. Candidates will be able to make changes to their forms from August 16 to September 14 by paying a fee of Rs 50 per modification.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for MPPSC Paedriatic Specialist

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Once live, click on the MPPSC Paediatric Specialist application link Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference