The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group- Specialist Posts/ Services 2023 Prelims admit card today, July 25. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The CGL Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 8 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The Paper will consist of a total of 150 questions. There shall be negative marking @0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.

Steps to download CGLRE Specialist post admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGLRE Specialist Posts/Services-2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CGL Prelims admit card 2024.