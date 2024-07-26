Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the written exam admit card for the Vice in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under Labour Resources Department, Govt of Bihar under Advt. No. 28/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Written (Objective) Competitive Examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 2 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 vacancies.

Steps to download Vice Principal admit card 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply Online” tab Go to the candidate login tab Key in your details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference