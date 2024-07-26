Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) has released the official notification for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forest,Advt.No.-03/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jpsc.gov.in from July 29 to August 10 upto 5.00 PM.

The Preliminary exam is likely to be conducted on August 18 (2.00 PM to 4.00 PM). The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 78 Assistant Conservator of Forest posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Animal Husbandary and Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Forestry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Zoology, Environmental Science or Honours in related subjects or Engineering degree in Civil, Mechanical, Chemical from any recognized university.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ EBC/ BC/ EWS category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to SC/ ST category candidates.