The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission ( OSSSC ) has released the admit card for the Pharmacist and Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) under Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (III). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.osssc.gov.in .

The written test is scheduled to be conducted on August 3 in two shifts — 10.00AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2453 posts, of which 1002 vacancies are for the post of Pharmacist and 1451 for Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) post.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CRE III admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference