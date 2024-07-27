The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board ( DSSSB ) has released the exam schedule for various posts including Nursing Officer, Homeopathic Pharmacist, Assistant Electric Fitter, Senior Laboratory Assistant, and others. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in .

The exams are scheduled to commence on August 12 and conclude on September 26, 2024.

“Name of examination centre and date of examination and timing shall be mentioned in the e-admit card. Links for downloading of e-admit cards will will be given shortly on the official website of the Board,” reads the notification.

Steps to download DSSSB exam schedule 2024

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on the DSSSB exam schedule 2024 link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to DSSSB exam schedule 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.