UPSSSC Instructor Mains result declared; here’s how to check
Candidates can download their results form the official website upsssc.gov.in.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result of the Anudeshak Main Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification/ interview round. The Main exam was conducted on February 25. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2504 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download the answer key
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Instructor Mains 2022 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Instructor Mains result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advise to visit the official website here.