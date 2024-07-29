Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the result of the Anudeshak Main Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification/ interview round. The Main exam was conducted on February 25. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2504 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Instructor Mains 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Instructor Mains result 2024.