HSSC Group C application deadline today; apply now for 3000+ posts
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hssc.gov.in till July 31, (upto 11.59 PM).
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will soon close the online application window for various Group - C posts under Advt Number 07/2024 and Advt No 10/2024. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website hssc.gov.in till July 31, (upto 11.59 PM).
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3134 posts in various Departments/Board/Corporation etc. in Group 6.
Vacancy Details
Group - C Commerce posts - 1296 vacancies
Group - C Steno posts - 1838 vacancies
Interested candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, pay scale, application details, age limit, reservations/relaxations, job profile and other details in the official notification linked below:
Direct link to Advt No 07/2024 - Commerce.
Direct link to Advt No 10/2024 - Steno.
Steps to apply for HSSC Group-C posts
Visit the official website hssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link to apply for Advt No 07/2024 or Advt No 10/2024
Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application
Select post, fill out the form, upload documents and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
