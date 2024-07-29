The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has released the advanced exam city intimation slip for the exam for recruitment of various posts on deputation in different Cadres today, July 29. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cbse.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 vacancies to the posts of Assistant Secretary, Accounts Officer, Junior Translator, Junior Engineer, Accountant and Junior Accountant posts in various departments of the CBSE.

The Assistant Secretary exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on August 3 and the Administrative posts exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 10 and 11, 2024. The Board has released the exam city slip slip, however, the admit card is yet to be released.

Steps to download CBSE admit card for various posts

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in On the homepage, click on the city slip download link for choice of post Key in your registration details and login to view the city slip Check and download a copy of the city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CBSE Assistant Secretary city intimation slip.

Direct link to download CBSE Administrative posts city intimation slip.