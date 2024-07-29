The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board ( GSEB ) has announced the result of the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) Supplementary Board exams today, July 29. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website gseb.org .

The GSEB Class 10 (SSC) supplementary examination and Class 12 (HSC) Science and General Stream supplementary examinations were conducted from June 24 to July 6.

A total of 1.28 lakh candidates registered for the SSC supply examination, out of whom 1.04 lakh students appeared and 29,542 passed. According to the Board’s announcement, the overall pass percentage is 28.29%.

“For the HSC Science supply exam the pass percentage is 30.48% whereas, for HSC General stream the pass percentage is 49.26%,” reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download GSEB supply result 2024

Visit the official website gseb.org On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC Supply result link Key in your 6-digit seat number and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

