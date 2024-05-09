The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the results of the Gujarat Class 12th board exam 2024 today, May 9. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website website.gseb.org. Students can also get their results by sending their seat number on WhatsApp number 6357300971.

To qualify the exam, the students must score a minimum of 33% in each subject. Students unsatisfied with their scores will be able to register and request a rechecking and reevaluation of their marks.

The board exams were conducted from March 1 to March 26, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download GSEB 12th result 2024

Visit the official website gseb.org On the homepage, click on the Result tab Key in your 6-digit seat number and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download GSEB Class 12th result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.