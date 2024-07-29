The Council of Architecture has commenced the online registration process for the upcoming additional tests for NATA 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nata.in .

According to the notification, the additional NATA exams 2024 are scheduled to be conducted on August 10 and 24, 2024. The additional exams are being conducted in order to provide more opportunity to eligible aspirants for admission to 1st year of 5-year B.Arch degree programme.

“The candidates qualifying in the above tests shall be considered for admission only against the vacant/unfilled seats in the programme available at various institutions. Centralized Admission counselling process in the states shall continue as per their respective schedules,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

For attempting NATA 2024 - Candidates must be (i) Passed or appearing in 10+1 Examination with PCM Subject OR (ii)Passed or appearing in 10+2 Examination with PCM subjects OR (iii) Passed or appearing in 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as subjects.

For B.Arch. Admissions - Candidate must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with either Chemistry or Biology or Technical Vocational subject or Computer Science or Information Technology or Informatics Practices or Engineering Graphics or Business Studies with at least 45% marks in aggregate or passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as compulsory subject with at least 45% marks in aggregate.

Here’s the Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for NATA 2024

Visit the official website nata.in On the homepage, click on the link for NATA 2024 registration Complete Step 1 registration and login to proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to register for NATA 2024 exam.