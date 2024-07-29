The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) will soon conclude the online registration process for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ssc.gov.in till July 31, 2024. The correction window will open from August 16 to 17, 2024.

The Computer Based Examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in Oct-Nov 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8326 vacancies, of which 4887 vacancies are for MTS posts and 3439 for Havaldar posts in CBIC and CBN.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on:

For MTS: 18 to 25 years. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

For Havaldar: 18 to 27 years. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board as on or before the cut-off date i.e. August 1, 2024. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The unreserved category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for SSC MTS/ Havaldar posts 2024

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Apply tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference