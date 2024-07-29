Indian Navy INCET 01/2024 registration ends for 741 posts this week; here’s the direct link
The Indian Navy will conclude the online application process for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2024) this Friday, August 2. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website incet.cbt-exam.in till 11.59 PM.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 741 vacancies in the Indian Navy.
Vacancy Details
Multi Tasking Staff - 16 posts
Fireman - 444 posts
Tradesman Mate - 161 posts
Pest Control Worker - 18 posts
Fire Engine Driver - 58 posts
Cook - 9 posts
Chargeman (various disciplines) - 29 posts
Scientific Assistant - 4 posts
Draughtsman (Construction) - 2 posts
Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, exam syllabus, exam patter, scheme of exam, reservation/relaxation and other details in the official notification below:
Here’s the INCET 01/2024 notification.
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 295, while SC/ST candidates are exempt from the exam fee.
Steps to register for INCET 2024
Visit the official website incet.cbt-exam.in
Read the notification carefully and register yourself on the candidate portal
Login, select post, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy of the duly filled form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Navy Civilian recruitment.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.