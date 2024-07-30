The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key along with question paper and recorded responses for the recently conducted National Common Entrance Test 2024 ( NCET 2024 ) today, July 30. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections (if any) from the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in till tomorrow, July 31 (upto 11.50 PM).

The NTA NCET exam 2024 is was conducted on July 10. Candidates can raise objections (if any) against the released answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200/question challenged. The last date to raise objections is tomorrow, July 31.

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to 31 July 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NCET answer key 2024

Visit the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in Login with your Application Number & Password or Application Number & Date of Birth Click the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button Check and download a copy of the NCET 2024 Answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

About NTA NCET 2024

The NCET 2024 is conducted for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2024-25. It covers a total of 66 subjects comprising of 38 languages, 26 Domain subjects, one General Test, and one Teaching Aptitude Test. Each candidate is required to take a total of 7 subjects, including 2 languages, 3 domain subjects, 1 General Test, and 1 Teaching Aptitude Test.