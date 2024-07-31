Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the re-exam schedule for the posts of Women and Child Welfare Officers 2022 under Advt. No. 13/2022, and Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I under Advt. No. 11/2022. Applicants can download the exam schedule from the official website www.tspsc.gov.in

As per the notification, the CDPO written exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 3 and 4, 2025, and the exams for EO posts will be held on January 6 and 7, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 CDPO vacancies and 181 EO vacancies.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.tspsc.gov.in one week before examinations date.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download TSPSC EO/ CDPO admit card

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the EO/ CDPO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference