APSC recruitment 2024: Apply for AFS Junior Grade II posts from August 5, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from August 5, 2024.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notification for the post of AFS Junior Grade II (F&A/TO)under Finance (Estt.- B) Department, Govt. of Assam. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from August 5 to 25, 2024. The last date to submit the fee is August 27, 2024.
The applicants with a minimum educational qualification of a Graduation degree from a recognized University by the Government. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 vacancies. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application fee (Rs)
|Processing Fee Charged by CSCSPV (Rs)
|Taxable amount on processing fee (@ 18%)
|Total Amount (Rs)
|General including Ex-servicemen candidates of the respective categories
|
Rs 250
|
Rs 40
|
Rs 7.20
|
Rs 297.20
|SC/ST/OBC/MOBC including Ex-servicemen candidates of the respective categories
|
Rs 150
|
Rs 40
|
Rs 7.20
|
Rs 197.20
|BPL
|Nil
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 47.20
|PwBD including Ex-Servicemen candidates of the respective categories
|
Nil
|
Rs 40
|
Rs 7.20
|
Rs 47.20
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.