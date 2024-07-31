The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notification for the post of AFS Junior Grade II (F&A/TO)under Finance (Estt.- B) Department, Govt. of Assam. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from August 5 to 25, 2024. The last date to submit the fee is August 27, 2024.

The applicants with a minimum educational qualification of a Graduation degree from a recognized University by the Government. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 vacancies. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application fee (Rs) Processing Fee Charged by CSCSPV (Rs) Taxable amount on processing fee (@ 18%) Total Amount (Rs) General including Ex-servicemen candidates of the respective categories

Rs 250

Rs 40

Rs 7.20

Rs 297.20 SC/ST/OBC/MOBC including Ex-servicemen candidates of the respective categories



Rs 150



Rs 40





Rs 7.20





Rs 197.20

BPL Nil Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20 PwBD including Ex-Servicemen candidates of the respective categories

Nil

Rs 40



Rs 7.20



Rs 47.20