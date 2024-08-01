The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Specialist Officer in participating Banks (CRP SPL-XIV). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ibps.in till August 21, 2024.

The Preliminary exam is likely to be conducted in November 2024 and the admit cards will be available to download in October 2024. The Prelims results are scheduled to be declared in November/ December 2024.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted in December 2024 and the admit card will also be released in December. The results are likely to be announced in January/ February 2025. The interview is scheduled for February/ March. The provisional allotment is likely in April 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 896 vacancies. Candidates applying for the post should have attained the age of 20 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on August 1, 2024. Applicants can check examination details, educational qualifications, vacancies, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the CRP SO XIV notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for IBPS CRP SO XIV posts 2024

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the CRP SO XIV application link Register on the ibps portal and proceed Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CRP SO XIV posts 2024.