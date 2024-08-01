The State Level Eligibility Test Commission, Assam has released the results of the State Level Eligibility Test 2024 (SLET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website sletne.org.

“The candidates, having any claim with regard to declaration of result of SET, after evaluation of OMR as per Answer-key uploaded in the web-site may send a written request to the Member Secretary, SLET Commission, Assam (N. E. Region) supporting his/her stand along with a Demand Draft for Rs. 5,000/- in favour of the Member Secretary payable at SBI, GU Branch at Jalukbari within 15 days from the date of declaration of result,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on March 17, 2024. The qualified candidates are eligible to for Assistant Professor posts in Colleges and Universities of NE States including Sikkim.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Assam SLET result 2024

Visit the official website sletne.org On the homepage, click on the Assam SLET result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assam SLET result 2024.

