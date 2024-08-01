The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has stared the online application process for the recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ibps.in till August 21, 2024.

The Pre-Examination Training (PET) will be held in September 2024. The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted in October 2024. The Prelims results are scheduled to be declared in October/ November 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4455 vacancies. Applicants can check the examination details, vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the PO/ MT notification 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for IBPS CRP PO/ MT XIV posts 2024

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the CRP PO/ MT XIV application link Register on the ibps portal and proceed Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CRP PO/ MT XIV posts 2024.