The Uttar Pradesh Board has announced the results of the Class 10th, 12th compartment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website supmsp.edu.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.

The Compartment exam was conducted on July 20. As per a report by Hindustan Times, this year, the pass percentage of Class 10th and Class 12th Compartment examination is 100 per cent and 90.97 percent, respectively.

Steps to download Class 10th, 12th Compartment result

Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in Click on the Class 10th and Class 12th compartment result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 10th compartment result 2024.

Direct link to Class 12th compartment result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.