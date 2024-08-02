The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher and Principal and Vice Principal Preliminary (Objective) Competitive Examinations under (Advt. No. 29/2024 & 30/2024). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 16, 2024. The exam for Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher posts will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon, and the exam for Principal and Vice Principal posts will be conducted from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in a week before the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1 Principal, 1 Vice Principal, 41 Secondary Teachers, 21 Higher Secondary Teacher posts.

Steps to download BPSC admit card 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher and Principal and Vice Principal admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference