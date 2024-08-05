Indian Post will today, August 5, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) July Schedule I 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44228 vacancies in different circles.

“ GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July 2024 (No. of posts: 44228). Application submission Start date : 15/07/2024 , End date : 05/08/2024,” reads a notification on the website.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on August 5, 2024. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. Knowledge of computer, cycling, and adequate means of livelihood is required.

Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Register yourself and proceed with application Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference