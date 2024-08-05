The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Assistant Horticulture Officer posts 2024. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 11 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. A total of 2830 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in from August 6. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 AHO vacancies.

Steps to download AHO admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AHO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission is expected to release the admit card for Mining Officer posts at opsc.gov.in today, August 5. The OPSC MO exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 11, 2024, in two sessions — Paper I from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and Paper II from 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM. A total of 777 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.