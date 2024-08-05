The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the admit card for the posts of Block Horticulture Officer ( BHO ) in the Horticulture Directorate under the Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The written (objective) competitive examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 12 and 13 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.

Direct link to BHO exam schedule.

Steps to download BHO admit card 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply Online” tab Key in your details and login to the portal Check and download BHO admit card Take a printout for future reference